GTBank donates solar-powered water borehole to Kemoto village

Press release

Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia on Saturday handed over a solar power water borehole to the community of Kemoto Village, Kiang West.

The project, provides regular supply of safe and drinkable water for the villagers and their livestock. It is third such project undertaken by the bank in recent past as part of its corporate social responsibility interventions.

In her handing over statement, GTBank Executive Director Mrs. Mariama Sulay Njie said from the time of its establishment 22 years ago, GTBank Gambia had through its corporate social responsibility, supported communities and public institutions in the areas of health, education sports and culture.

She added that giving back to the communities had not only become a norm for the Bank, but it had also become a culture. She thanked the government and people of The Gambia for their patronage noting that the Bank will continue to plough back part of its profit in support of local communities and institutions.

Mrs Njie explained that the Bank in November of 2023 and February 2024 donated similar water projects to the communities of Lowen in Niumi and Ballen in Foni, Kansala.

Alkalo Yaya Jadama of Kemoto said that, the Water borehole marked a historical moment for the community of Kemoto and that it would significantly improve their quality of life. He posited that the people of Kemoto no longer struggle to access water.

The chairman of Kemoto Village Development Mr. Lamin Banjinka underscored the importance of water in life, adding that the new borehole will significantly end years of drudgery endured by women and children in accessing portable drinking water.

Speaking on behalf of the women of Kemoto Mrs. Yamundaw Jobarteh said the borehole was a dream come true for the women Kemoto. She noted that “the bank has saved the women and the girl child the hectic task of having to carry water for nearly 2 kilometers in order to cater for our families.”