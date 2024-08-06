3rd television trade fair launched

- Advertisement -

The third edition of the Television Trade Fair (TTF) was launched on Thursday and will run on GRTS until 7 December 2024.

Organized by the Balance Crew, the last two editions of the show raised over D2million that went to seven youth entrepreneurs in a vast spectrum of independently run ventures.

This year, the Television Trade Fair extends its view into jobs and higher education focusing the spotlight on technical vocational education, agribusiness ventures, environmental protection and the current drive to position the country’s skilled sector at the center of economic growth.

The TTF will also raise funds for youth entrepreneurs, monitor the progress of financed start-ups and the projects overall impact.

The TTF is sponsored by APS financial service, the Ministry of Trade, Moherst and NEDI.

The CEO of the organisers, The Balance Crew urged people to join the televised challenge as it enters an exciting season finale climaxing with the best of highlights covering breakthroughs in Gambian entrepreneurship. The TTF is aired on Thursdays at 6PM on GRTS.