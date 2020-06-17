Yankuba Touray calls sister-in-law as witness

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Yankuba Touray, the embattled former AFPRC junta member and minister, has called his sister-in-law, Awa Minteh, in the opening of his defence in the criminal trial in his alleged involvement in the killing of former Finance minister Ousman Koro Ceesay in 1995.

Yankuba Touray who was expected to open his defence yesterday by giving his evidence-in-chief called Awa Minteh as the first defence witness.

In her testimony, Awa Minteh testified that she currently lives in Pirang village, Kombo East District, West Coast Region.

- Advertisement -

She told the court that Yankuba Touray was raised by her father, Alagie Toumani Minteh and she lived with him in Banjul in the same compound, after he got married to her elder sister Mamie Minteh, she moved with them to live in Bundung in 1991 where they lived for about two years.

The witness disclosed that after 1994 military takeover, she lived with them in Cape Point before moving to Kerr Serign in 1995.

The witness further disclosed that she lived with Yankuba, Mamie, their daughter Fatoumata Touray, Yankuba’s cousins Bakary Touray and Adama Touray, and two house helps Jainaba and Mariama Kujabi.

She indicated that security guards were also staying with them adding that there were two drivers; Lamin Ndure and Pa Colley.

She explained that Lamin Ndure was a soldier while Pa Colley was a civilian from the Ministry of Local Government.

She further explained that Lamin Ndure drives Yankuba Touray while Pa Colley drives his wife.

She told the court that if Pa Colley is not around, Mamie Minteh drives herself.

Awa Minteh testified that she knows former junta member Edward Singhatey but that while she was living with the Tourays at Cape Point or Kerr Serign, she never visited Singhatey alone or with her sister Mamie Minteh, Fatoumata Touray, Amat Jargum and Lamin Ndure for a party. Hearing continues today.