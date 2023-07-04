Yonna Islamic Microfinance opens branch in URR

By Olimatou Coker

With a vision to expand financial inclusion through Islamic microfinance, Yonna Islamic Microfinance on Monday opened its first ever branch in Basse, its 10th in the country.

Yankuba Mamburay, the managing director Yonna Islamic Microfinance, said since their inception, Younna Islamic Microfinance has been dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through their tailored financial services.

MD Mamburay reaffirmed their commitment to delivering excellent services and making a positive impact on the lives of the people of Basse.

“We are proud to announce that this new branch is the latest addition to our growing family of branches, bringing the total number of branches to 10. This expansion would not have been possible without the support and trust of our valued clients and partners,” he said.

He added that at Younna Islamic Microfinance, they strongly believe in the potential of entrepreneurship, particularly among women and the youth.

According to him, their microfinance programs have helped countless individuals turn their dreams into reality. Through tailored financial solutions and comprehensive support, “we have witnessed the transformation of businesses and the empowerment of individuals, driving economic growth and prosperity in our communities.”

He also said they have chosen to establish in Basse because they have recognised the untapped potential and the opportunities that exist within the community. “Our goal is to deliver exceptional service, foster financial inclusion, and provide the necessary support for entrepreneurs to flourish,” he said.

Mamburay encouraged the people of URR to take advantage of the opportunities Yonna Islamic microfinance offers in line with its mandate to support the community’s entrepreneurial aspirations, nurture their dreams and contribute to the growth and development of this community.

Lamin Sisawo, Head of Treasury and Overseer of Human Resources explained that Yonna Islamic microfinance is licensed by the Central Bank of the Gambia as a non conventional banking institution to increase the rate of financial inclusion.

“Since our inception we have gathered over 1000 customers”, he said.

Abdou O Camara, Customer Service Manager and Overseer of Business Development, said the opening of this new branch is an opportunity to serve youths and women of the region.

Babucarr Sidibeh, the regional youth chairperson in URR, outlined the importance of microfinance towards the country’s socioeconomic development.

He urged Yonna to build the capacity of its customers on financial literacy and also to support young entrepreneurs with monetary loans.

Lamin Camara, Head of Shariah and Compliance, spoke on the difference between Islamic banking and conventional banking.

“In conventional banking there is an interest while in Islamic banking there is no interest attached to it”

Mamadi Ceesay, the deputy governor of URR, said the region has suffered a lot when it comes to access to finance.

Ceesay thanked the board of Yonna Islamic Microfinance for coming to his region which he said reduced the burden on the issue of youth unemployment rate in URR.