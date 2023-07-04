NRA spells out conditions for opening Bertil Harding highway

By Aisha Tamba

Despite ongoing work on the Bertil Harding Highway expansion project, the National Road Authority has allowed the road to be accessible to drivers during the rainy season.

According to the authority, the move to open the road stectching from Airport Junction to Senegambia, is aimed at easing congestion caused by traffic diversions.

The new road now makes the journey from one end to the other faster and much more convenient.

However, the NRA warned that it is very concerned about safety on the road and urged motorists to ensure that their wipers, tires, lighting systems and brakes are fully operational during this season. “This will not only enable them to see clearly while driving, but also be seen by other drivers. It is crucial that we take this matter seriously and make the necessary adjustments to our vehicles. We are seriously urging all motorists to prioritise their own safety and that of others on the road by ensuring their vehicles are in good working condition,” the NRA said.

The body also stated that the PIU and mobile traffic police have been deployed to manage the traffic at strategic points as a measure aimed at ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and reducing congestion.

“Motorists are advised to adhere to the recommended speed limits on the highway and in build-up areas to avoid road traffic crashes. Ideally, drivers should drive at a speed of between 20 to 30 kilometers per hour on the highway and 10 to 20 kilometers in build-up roads,” the NRA said.

It emphasised that overloading, speeding and use of mobile phones while driving should be avoided at all costs. “Drivers are strongly advised to exercise caution, observe speed limits and respect traffic diversion. Pedestrians and vendors are urged to maintain a safe distance from the road to avert road traffic crashes and ensure safety for all,” the NRA said.