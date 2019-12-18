14 Busumbala mob remanded, minor bailed

By Bruce Asemota

Magistrate M. Krubally of Brikama Magistrates’ Court has transferred the criminal case involving 15 Busumbala residents to the High Court.

The presiding magistrate granted bail to the minor in the sum of D50,000 with one Gambian surety in like sum but remanded the remaining 14 accused persons, pending the hearing.

The fourteen accused persons are Lamin Jatta, Sainey Ceesay, Modou Lamin Camara, Yankuba Jatta, Lamin Sanyang, Sainey Jatta, Nfansu Bojang, Salifu Sillah, Saja Touray, Abdoulie Touray, Foday Keita, Borry Ceesay, Ousman Jatta and Muhammed Sillah. He also ordered that the minor shall appear in subsequent proceedings at the High Court when needed.

The Busumbala residents are charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit felony, attempt to murder, incitement to violence and demolishing properties.