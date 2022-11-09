2 CIVILIANS KILLED, 10 PIU PERSONNEL INJURED IN CAR CRASH

By Lamin Cham

A driver and one other passenger have died after their car got involved in crash with a Police Intervention Unit vehicle on Monday.

A senior police source in the Lower River Region confirmed that the accident occurred at Jiffin village.

The Standard could not independently verify the circumstances of the accident but police PRO Binta Njie – Jatta confirmed the incident and death of the occupants of the other vehicle. She further revealed that at least 10 PIU personnel sustained injuries, four of them seriously, and were referred to Ndeban Clinic.

The remaining six were treated and discharged.

The PIU personnel were traveling on a mission.

