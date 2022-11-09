Gambian appears in German court for ‘killing’ fellow countryman

By Omar Bah

A Gambian migrant has been arrested and arraigned in Germany for allegedly stabbing his fellow countryman to death. The victim, a 25-year-old, was stabbed following a heated dispute in the German city of Stuttgart.

The incident happened over the weekend at a refugee camp in the city.

The suspect, believed to be a 26-year-old Gambian man, has been taken to custody by the German police.

A joint press release by the public prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart and the police headquarters in Reutlingen reads: “The 25-year-old was so badly injured in a dispute in a Sielmingen refugee accommodation on Sunday morning (November 6th, 2022) that he died at the scene of the crime. A 26-year-old has since been arrested on strong suspicion. At around 8.30 a.m., residents of the accommodation had called the emergency services and police control centers and reported that a man had been seriously injured.

“The emergency services found the 25-year-old in a room with several severely bleeding injuries. Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the man’s life could not be saved. Initial investigations on the spot revealed a suspicion of a 26-year-old Gambian who lives in the building but could no longer be found there. At around nine o’clock the suspect came to the Filderstadt police station on his own initiative and stated that he had had an argument with his 25-year-old compatriot. He was provisionally arrested. The criminal police have taken over the investigation into the course of events and the background, which is still ongoing at the moment.”

According to the statement, the suspect appeared in a magistrate court on Monday.