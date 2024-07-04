2 GAMBIAN SWIMMERS IN PARIS OLYMPICS

- Advertisement -

Swimming athletes Ousman Jobe and Aminata Nia – Maria Barrow have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Their participation was confirmed in a communique dispatched to Gambia National Olympic Committee.

The organizers said the duo have been admitted

in accordance with the Paris 2024 Swimming Qualification Criteria under Universality Places and because they are among the highest -ranked athlete(s), based upon the World Aquatics Points Table (2024 edition) Jobe will compete in the Men Freestyle 50m style category while Aminata will take part in the Women Breaststroke 100m.

She is the first Gambian female swimmer to compete in the World Aquatics Swimming Championship, that was held in Fukuoka, Japan last June. She now anticipates her maiden Olympic Games appearance.

Meanwhile, Ousman Jobe to will be looking forward to his first Olympic Games appearance.