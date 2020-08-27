2 men sentenced to 8yrs for cattle theft �

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Bansang Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced Ansu Jarju and Ismaila Jallow to a mandatory jail-term of 8 years for stealing 4 bulls in Sare Yorro Gulori in the Central River Region. The duo were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and stealing.

They were found guilty on both counts.

Magistrate Omar Jabang, who handed down the sentence noted that cattle theft is rampant in the area and he will not take it lightly with anyone found wanting.

Immediately after the sentence was passed, the two men were taken to Jangjanbureh prison.

They were not represented by a lawyer while Inspector Kemo Manneh represented the IGP.