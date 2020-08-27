NPP mourns Ansumana, Naffie

- Advertisement -

The National People’s Party yesterday issued a statement mourning the death of Ansuåmana Jammeh and Naffie Sonko.

“The leadership of the NPP was deeply saddened to hear of Naffie Sonko and Ansumana Jammeh’s death. It was a real shock to all of us. The loss of such vibrant persons is indeed a very sad event. The Secretary General and Leader of the NPP and the entire membership join in with everyone who knew the two in wishing their family peace and comfort as they face this very sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with their wonderful families. May their gentle souls rest in eternal peace. We will miss them greatly,” a statement from the party stated.