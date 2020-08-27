25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 28, 2020
type here...
News

NPP mourns Ansumana, Naffie

319
sad
- Advertisement -

The National People’s Party yesterday issued a statement mourning the death of Ansuåmana Jammeh and Naffie Sonko.

“The leadership of the NPP was deeply saddened to hear of Naffie Sonko and Ansumana Jammeh’s death. It was a real shock to all of us. The loss of such vibrant persons is indeed a very sad event. The Secretary General and Leader of the NPP and the entire membership join in with everyone who knew the two in wishing their family peace and comfort as they face this very sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with their wonderful families. May their gentle souls rest in eternal peace. We will miss them greatly,” a statement from the party stated.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWAG reveals 100 most influential Gambian writers
Next article2 men sentenced to 8yrs for cattle theft �
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

GROUP SEEKS JAIL-TERM FOR PEOPLE ENGAGED IN TRIBAL INSULTS

By Omar Bah   Operation No To Tribalism, a non-partisan movement formed by Gambians from all walks of life, has vowed to tackle tribalism and tribal...
Read more
News

Sir Dawda remembered, a year after passing

By Omar Bah   The Secretary General of the People's Progressive Party yesterday issued a statement to mark one-year after the death of former president Sir...
Read more
News

Yankuba debunks his orderly and driver’s testimony

By Bruce Asemota Yankuba Touray, former Junta member, continued giving evidence in the murder charge preferred against him. Continuing from where he stopped Monday, Touray said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

kebba

GROUP SEEKS JAIL-TERM FOR PEOPLE ENGAGED IN TRIBAL INSULTS

By Omar Bah   Operation No To Tribalism, a non-partisan movement formed by Gambians from all walks of life, has vowed to tackle tribalism and tribal...
jawara 1

Sir Dawda remembered, a year after passing

yankuba 1

Yankuba debunks his orderly and driver’s testimony

gadgets

Bwiam hospital gets 3 incubators worth D4.8M �

samateh

Gambia sees slowdown of Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions