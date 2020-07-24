24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia continues to register double figures of Covid-19 cases with 24 new ones recorded yesterday.

This is the fourth time the country breaks its record in a single day.

The Gambia now has 170 confirmed cases, 101 active and 7 probable cases.

- Advertisement -

According to the ministry, two of the cases are key Covid-19 response staff and seven of them attended the infamous send-off party. Three others are from Simlex while another healthcare worker from Sharab contracted the virus.

The ministry revealed that 34 persons were newly taken into quarantine, making it 665.

According to the ministry, over 80 percent of the confirmed cases are located in the urban areas, precisely in Western 1&2 health regions.