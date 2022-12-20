25 disaster victim households benefit from GSDV

By Oumie Bojang

The Go Support Disaster Victims Initiative, headed by Ngoneh Panneh in collaboration with NDMA, has on Wednesday distributed D332,460 amongst 25 households that were affected by July 30th – 31st 2022 floods within the West Coast Region.

The distribution was done at the governor’s office in Brikama and was attended by Governor Ousman Bojang and Chairman of the Brikama Area Council.

Speaking at the distribution of funds event Mrs Panneh said this is the first time she experienced first hand Gambians taking charge in helping the local, central government and the area council in developing their community.

Panneh said this is an inspiration of what can be achieved coming together with individual efforts, skills and whatever anyone can offer to move the community and country to forward.

She applauds the governor’s office, the area council and the National disaster Management Agency for not just supporting but contributing towards the success of the initiative and making sure that the funds gets to those deserving of it.

Sheriffo Sonko said this initiative coming from a non native of West Coast is worth emulation. He called on all capable Gambians to come support a worthy cause.

Governor Ousman Bojang said philanthropist from outside are always willing to help disaster victims and the like but “it will also be great for us to contribute and help each other in times of need”.

At the launch of most projects in The Gambia people involved are most likely interested in enriching themselves first.

“I am glad that it is the other way round in this particular project individuals contributed in cash and kind to the success of the initiative without expecting any form of payment in return,” he said.