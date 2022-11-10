NAM Ceesay implements streetlights in Sabach Sanjal

The National Assembly Member for Sabach Sanjal, Hon Alhagie Babou Ceesay, with support from the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia, has implemented a solar streetlights project in three villages in his Constituency.

The project, which was sponsored by China-Aid project, was implemented in the villages of Kumbija, Sanchi Fafa and Mbahen Sanjal.

The contract was awarded to M.N Trading, who has installed quality and standard solar streetlights with a warranty of 24 months.

The Chinese Embassy and Honourable Ceesay officially handed over the said project to the villages.

The handing over ceremony was done in Kumbija village and witnessed by the Chinese Embassy, the Governor NBR, the Chairman KAC, Hon Pa Abdou Boye, the alkalo of MBahen, team ABC, the alkalo of Sanchi Fafa and representatives from other villages in Sabach Sanjal.

During the ceremony, the invited school children also benefited from solar power generation lamps, radio sets and school bags from the the Chinese Embassy and M.N TRADING.