4 arrested over latest Niamina killing

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Standard has been reliably informed that police in the Central River Region have arrested four suspects in connection to the mysterious murder of 56-year-old Bambo Darboe of Kudang village last week, whose body was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday 24 February 2021.

- Advertisement -

A senior police officer in CRR, who confirmed the development to The Standard on condition of anonymity, said: “We have arrested 4 suspects in connection to the mysterious death of Bambo Darboe on Thursday. Two of them were detained in Brikama-Ba police station, while the other two were taken to Jareng police station. They have been granted bail on Monday, and are now reporting on daily basis at Jareng station.”

Our source however declined to disclose their names.