Man remanded for allegedly obtaining D2M by false pretense

By Amadou Jadama

One Ebrima Kalilu Juwara has appeared before the Brikama Magistrates’ Court charged with obtaining two million Dalasi on a pretense of providing four plots of land situated in Brikama Fula Kunda.

The single charge case is being presided over by Principal Magistrate Anna O Mendy. Mr Juwara denied the charges.

The prosecution alleged that the accused Ebrima Kalilu Juwara with intent to defraud, induced one Malick Sanyang to deliver the sum of D2,000,000 with the representation that he legally owned four plots of land in Brikama Fula Kinda knew at the time to be false or not true.

Prosecutors ASP Buteh Sawaneh alongside with Sergeant Bangura applied for an adjournment to enable them to call their witnesses and urged the court not to grant Mr Juwara bail.

They feared that if Mr Juwara is granted bail, he will continue to commit similar offences or interfere with witnesses they intent to present before the court.

The presiding magistrate Mendy upheld prosecution’s application and remanded the accused person at Mile Central Prisons and adjourned the case to 15 May for hearing and possible determination of bail.