Children of PPP founders urged to save party from dying

By Lamin Cham

There have been renewed calls for the reinvigorating of the People’s Progressive Party which led the country to independence under founding president Sir Dawda Jawara.

With most of the remaining former officials of the party now dead, too old or split into factions, there is a growing fear that this most important historic political party could soon disappear.

Worried about this trend, Foday Singhateh son of former Governor General Farimang Singhateh, has made a clarion call for the children of founding fathers and mothers of the PPP to make it a duty to keep their parents’ legacy alive.

In a write-up shared with The Standard, Mr Singhateh, based in the United States, wrote: “With the PPP, our parents fought for self-determination and end to marginalisation of the protectorate people as well as mobilising and unifying the protectorate. However, the party is currently facing challenges and we must ensure that it does not die. We should therefore come together and appreciate those who have worked tirelessly to maintain the party, especially the late Omar Amadou Jallow. Instead of only criticising the PPP’s flaws, we should become insiders and actively participate in supporting and empowering the leadership”.

Singhateh further noted that it is crucial to involve young people in politics and correct any false information they have received about the PPP because the majority of the Gambian population is made up of young people who are uninformed about the party’s values and contributions.

“We have a responsibility to defend and reveal the real character and accomplishments of our parents’ work. We can preserve our parents’ legacy by sharing the true story of Gambia’s political evolution by supporting the PPP and not letting it fade away. If we value the accomplishments of our parents, we must join the current leadership in reviving the party and not dwell too much on its past shortcomings. Despite its challenges, the PPP can overcome any obstacles with our dedication, commitment, and unity,” Singhateh said.

He called oh his fellow PPP descendants to unite the PPP and strengthen it for the sake of our parents’ legacy. “The time is now.”