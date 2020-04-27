News

4 Covid-19 patients recovered

21
By Omar Bah

The Ministry of Health has revealed that four out of the seven active Covid-19 patients have recovered and are set to be discharged soon.
Confirming the development to journalists yesterday, the acting director of health services, Dr Mustapha Bittaye said: “The six laboratory results received (recent) all tested negative for Covid-19. And 4 out of the 6 are repeat tests of the active cases. So these second consecutive test negative results for each of the four patients are indicative of recovery from Covid-19 meaning they are set for discharge.”

Dr Bittaye also said five Gambians who recently returned from Senegal via Giboro border post have been taken into quarantine.
“One person has been discharged from quarantine after testing negative for Covid-19 upon completion of the quarantine mandatory period. Some 102 contacts of the recently confirmed cases are traced out of the expected 105. The country currently has 97 persons under quarantine, 3 active cases and no probable case and a total of 347 tests were conducted,” he said.

The director of health promotion Modou Njai said the ministry is working very hard to facilitate quarantine centres throughout the country, revealing that having access to hotels has been a challenge.

