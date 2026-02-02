4 killed in tricycle fuel fire  

- Advertisement -

Police in Soma are investigating a tragic road traffic fire incident that claimed the lives of four persons in the Lower River Region following a collision between a seven-seater vehicle and a motorcycle.

A police statement explained: “The incident occurred on Saturday, January 31, 2026, between Karantaba and Jabisa villages. Preliminary findings indicate that the seven-seater vehicle collided with a motorcycle which was allegedly transporting fuel. Upon impact, a fire immediately ignited, engulfing both the vehicle and the motorcycle.

“Following a distress report, police first responders from Soma Hybrid Police Station swiftly proceeded to the scene. Emergency services, including the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services, were promptly alerted and responded to contain the situation.

“At the scene, it was confirmed that three occupants of the seven-seater vehicle and the motorcyclist were trapped in the fire and burnt to death. The remains of the four deceased persons were evacuated to Soma District Hospital. Due to the severity of the burns, the victims could not be immediately identified. Medical authorities have since recommended that the remains be transferred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) Mortuary for further handling.”

The police urged road users to exercise “extreme caution at all times, particularly when transporting or travelling near imflammable substances”.