Group announces peaceful campaign to persuade Barrow against third term bid

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A group calling itself Gambia For Term Limits, GFTL, comprising young Gambians and led by former 3 Years Jotna Movement founder Musa Koteh, alias King Sport, has announced it will begin a peaceful civic advocacy to persuade President Barrow from seeking a third term.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the group said it aims to unite voices and engage the nation on critical governance issues, prioritising national sovereignty and an end to external influence in the country’s affairs.

- Advertisement -

It said one of its aims is to strengthen democracy and discourage self entrenchment that often leads to dictatorship.

”Our movement is grounded in peaceful civic engagement and central to our demand is the establishment and reinforcement of a presidential term limit which we believe is essential for democracy, accountability and the long-term stability of our country,” the group said.

“We have seen the work and efforts of President Barrow since he took leadership of country and we want to thank him very much for that. But we want full restoration of our sovereignty, with no external influence. It is on this basis that we are collectively calling on him not to contest the upcoming presidential election scheduled for December ”.

- Advertisement -

GFTL said it will focus on promoting good governance, constitutionalism, and respect for the will of the people.