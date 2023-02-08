40 girls graduate from U.S. Embassy-sponsored Tech4All Gambia project

By Tabora Bojang

As part of a U.S. Embassy Banjul funded project titled ‘teaching girls lifetime digital skills’ facilitated by Tech4All Gambia, a youth-led initiative supporting tech development for women, children and low rural income earners, a colourful graduation ceremony was held at the NaNA hall in Kanifing for 40 girls trained on web development, graphic design and video editing.

The program teaches girls life time digital skills and entrepreneurship to effectively leverage digital innovation and productivity to self-actualise.

Since its inception in 2021 hundreds of girls and less privileged individuals have been supported to build their capacities in digital literacy including graphic design, and videography among others.

The graduates underwent 5 months of rigorous training jointly conducted by Smart Technology and Skills.gm.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the founder and president Tech4All Gambia, Suun Faye, congratulated the graduates for their demonstration of commitment and dedication during the course of the training.

“I challenge you to continue your quest for knowledge to discover your own unique ways to contribute to a more innovative and productive society. We are so proud and honoured to celebrate your success with you,” she told students.

Ms. Faye said the program is tremendously successful in helping young girls with skills in ICT thus opening the door to future opportunities.

She hailed the support of the U.S. department of States through its Embassy in Banjul for entirely funding the first and second cohort trainings of the program, while expressing optimism that more funding would be provided to continue to the program since more young girls are hungry for digital skills and knowledge with vision to becoming tech giants in Africa.

The public affairs officer at the U.S embassy Banjul, Susan Solomon averred that providing lifetime digital skills to girls to become productive in the digital world is prudent as it encourages them to pursue a better future, better paid jobs to sustain themselves and their families as well enjoy economic independence.

Madam Susan who represented Ambassador Sharon Cromer at the event, urged the graduates to serve as role models for the next generation of girls while reiterating the Embassy’s continued support to collaborate with Tech4All Gambia to train more and more girls in digital skills and entrepreneurship in bid to support Gambia economic development.

Smart Professional College CEO Babucarr Barry, described capacity development in tech as the best gift to any child since it prepares them on a strong footing to fully realise their potentials and become architects of their own destiny.

She urged the students to keep up the momentum and make the best out of the new digital revolution.