5 Jabang car drifters found guilty

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Five young people accused of car drifting in Jabang village were found guilty of reckless and dangerous, unlicensed driving and unauthorised use of tinted glass at the Brusubi magistrates’ court presided by Senior Magistrate Isatou Jallow.

They were remanded at Mile II prisons until sentencing on Wednesday.

The accused persons are Momodou-Marting Sanyang, Sering-Mass Gaye, Muhammed Bah, Ismaila Faal and Samba Ceesay, all of whom pleaded guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutors said the actions of the young people caused a pandemonium, fear and confusion as they were confronted by the Jabang youths which led to the destruction of several vehicles and brought the entire traffic to a standstill.

In his plea of mitigation, the lawyer for the accused persons, Junkung Jobarteh, begged the court to temper justice with mercy arguing that the five are all first-time offenders who did not waste the court’s time adding that some of them are going to school and have regretted their actions. “Therefore imprisoning them would deny them their right to education,” he told the court. “Our prison is congested and sending these boys there would increase the burden on the government,” Lawyer Jobarteh added.