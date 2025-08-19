Pura announces temporary floor price to mobile data

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has announced the introduction of a temporary floor price for mobile data services, following a period of intensified tariff competition among Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

“This measure is aimed at safeguarding the quality of telecommunication services in the country, amidst a severe pricing crisis where data tariffs have plummeted to record lows, making them the cheapest in the world,” the regulator said in a statement yesterday.

The pricing war began with a prolonged tariff promotion by Comium in 2023, leading other major operators Africell and QCell to slash their prices even further. This aggressive competition has resulted in data packages being sold at unsustainably low prices, such as D5 for 500MB.

In its statement shared with The Standard yesterday, Pura said the regulatory intervention follows extensive monitoring of recent market developments in mobile data tariffs arising from aggressive price competition among MNOs.

“While this significant tariff reduction may benefit consumers in the short term, it has raised serious concerns regarding network quality, long-term sector sustainability, and the State’s revenue collection. PURA has received widespread reports from consumers and stakeholders highlighting deteriorating service quality, including slower data speeds, reduced network availability, and overall declines in user experience,” the regulator said,

Pura added that in line with its mandate to protect consumers while ensuring a stable, competitive, and investment-friendly telecommunications sector, it has taken regulatory action.

“A temporary floor price of D50 per GB (approximately USD0.65) will take effect from 18 August 2025. This price is well below the industry average of D106 per GB in the market before the price competition. All tariffs must remain cost-oriented and sustainable, reflecting the efficient cost of service provision.

All MNOs are reminded of their license obligation to comply with the established Quality of Service (QoS) standards at all times, regardless of market competition,” Pura said.

It added: “This determination follows extensive consultations with MNOs and is informed by preliminary findings from PURA’s ongoing cost study of telecommunications services in The Gambia. The Authority will expedite the segment of this study concerning mobile data services and will issue a final floor price determination within one month”.

The regulator cautioned all MNOs against practices that could undermine the viability of the telecommunications ecosystem. Any such attempt will be subjected to regulatory action.”

The Authority added that it remains committed to ensuring that mobile data services in The Gambia are not only affordable but also reliable and sustainable.

“This temporary measure strikes a balance between protecting consumers and safeguarding the long-term health of the sector. Pura will continue to closely monitor market and service quality developments and stand ready to implement further regulatory measures as required. The Public is encouraged to report any concerns in the sectors regulated by PURA by calling the toll-free number 148 from any network, Monday to Thursday, 8:30am to 4:00 pm.”