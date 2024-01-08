5 Senegalese marine commandos disappear on anti-drug mission

- Advertisement -

Five elite members of the Senegalese Navy are missing after an operation against drug trafficking off the coast of Dakar.

They were engaged in the boarding of a vessel when a suspicious maneuver was detected on board. The Dirpa confirmed their disappearance since January 5, following the collision of the high seas patrol vessel, the Walo.

The intervention took a dramatic turn when sailors discovered an opening in the ship’s valves, an action described as sabotage by Senegalese forces aimed at submerging the ship to erase the evidence. Despite rescue efforts, only seven commandos and the ship’s crew were recovered.

The search continues to find the missing sailors. This incident highlights Senegal’s position as a drug trafficking hotspot, with several cocaine seizures recorded recently, notably involving Senegalese people. The Senegalese coasts are a strategic axis for traffickers, between Latin America and West Africa.

Senego