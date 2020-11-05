27.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 6, 2020
type here...
News

7 plastic dealers convicted

252
bag
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Brikama court yesterday convicted and sentenced seven people for the use and selling of plastic bags.

- Advertisement -

They were each fined D1000 in default to serve three months imprisonment.

The trial magistrate also ordered that the plastic bags taken from them be forfeited to the state.

The seven convicts are: Alagie Touray, Alpha Omar Jallow, Muhammed Taal, Alagie Boye, Kaddy Touray, Faja Jallow and Ebrima Jallow. When the charges were read to them, they all pleaded guilty. Alagie Touray was charged with single count for the use of plastic bags. While the rest of the convicts were charged with two counts; use of plastic bags and selling.

Faja Jallow was arrested in Old Yundum market while the rest were arrested in Brikama.

In passing judgment, Senior Magistrate Sainey Joof said the court has noted that the prosecution has established its case against them, and they too did not waste the court’s time. He said this is also their first conflict with the law.

He further stated that the offences the convicts committed are statutory against public safety.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAnother back-way boat leaves from Bakau – sources
Next articleMan gets 20 years for manslaughter
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

JAMMEH MAY NOT BE KEEN TO FACE TRRC – AMUL

By Momodou Darboe The spokesman of APRC has said that considering the truth is 'hugely skewed' to stain the reputation of ex-president Yahya Jammeh, the...
Read more
News

Kandeh storms Niamina with vigour

By Omar Bah The leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress, Mamma Kandeh has told supporters in Niamina West that even though his party and the...
Read more
News

Dr Ceesay elected Citizens’ Alliance 2021 candidate

By Aisha Tamba Dr Ismaila Ceesay, a senior political science lecturer at UTG, was yesterday elected as the presidential candidate for the Citizens’ Alliance party...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

under 20

Will the Wafu U-20 tourney go ahead?

With just two days to go before the supposed start  of the Wafu U-20 championship in Dakar, neither the regional body, nor Caf, which...
saintf

TOM WORRIED ABOUT LOSING PLAYERS TO CLUB RESTRICTIONS

Standard place hold 1

Niamina West decides:

kawsu

Tribal grudges

jammeh

JAMMEH MAY NOT BE KEEN TO FACE TRRC – AMUL

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions