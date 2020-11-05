7 plastic dealers convicted

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Brikama court yesterday convicted and sentenced seven people for the use and selling of plastic bags.

They were each fined D1000 in default to serve three months imprisonment.

The trial magistrate also ordered that the plastic bags taken from them be forfeited to the state.

The seven convicts are: Alagie Touray, Alpha Omar Jallow, Muhammed Taal, Alagie Boye, Kaddy Touray, Faja Jallow and Ebrima Jallow. When the charges were read to them, they all pleaded guilty. Alagie Touray was charged with single count for the use of plastic bags. While the rest of the convicts were charged with two counts; use of plastic bags and selling.

Faja Jallow was arrested in Old Yundum market while the rest were arrested in Brikama.

In passing judgment, Senior Magistrate Sainey Joof said the court has noted that the prosecution has established its case against them, and they too did not waste the court’s time. He said this is also their first conflict with the law.

He further stated that the offences the convicts committed are statutory against public safety.