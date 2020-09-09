30 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
News

Gambia confirms 79 Covid-19 cases in 2 days, zero deaths reported

29
Dr Samateh
By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia yesterday reported 79 new Covid-19 cases in two days and no death recorded.

The 79 new cases took the total number of Covid-19 cases ever confirmed to 3,120.

There have been no deaths reported since on 4 September as the number of deaths still stands at 99 since March.

The country currently has 1,726 active cases, 122 people in quarantine, 399 probably cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.0%.

The total number of recoveries is 1,295.

