30 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
type here...
News

Gov’t urges market operators to be patient

37
Dr isatou touray
- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Following preliminary meetings between the Government-assigned interlocutor and the Gambia Market Union officials on Friday and a subsequent discussion with the Interior Minister, Mr Yankuba Sonko on Sunday, the government has issued a statement calling on the Market Union to exercise patience.

- Advertisement -

“From the onset, The Gambia Government conscious of the financial impact of the Covid-19 virus on the global economy and its crippling effects on local economies, avoided a total lockdown to help mitigate its full effects on our local businesses. Following a cautionary examination of their concerns, the Government recognizes how these unintended consequences may have potentially affected their businesses and is diligently working out new modalities and strategies to accommodate their needs,” government said in a statement.

The statement further reads: “During a meeting chaired by Vice President, Dr Isatou Touray, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the Covid-19 pandemic, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Market Union for their thoughtfulness conveyed in their letter of 21st August, 2020 appealing to the Government to relax some of the latest regulations affecting market schedules throughout The Gambia.  Vice President Touray and her Cabinet colleagues recognized the plight of the market vendors and how the new Emergency Regulations may have inadvertently affected their businesses.

On the contrary, the new regulations were promulgated into law to help protect and save the entire country from the looming danger of the deadly Covid-19 virus that has been ravaging humanity since November, 2019.

“Therefore, considering that legislative processes are highly procedural, very technical and time-consuming, The Gambia Government asks that The Market Union continues to exercise patience and understanding as their concerns are being considered in the upcoming Regulatory Cycle.’

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGambia confirms 79 Covid-19 cases in 2 days, zero deaths reported
Next article‘Absence of security reforms explains Ecomig’s long stay’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘JAMMEH CAN BE PARDONED, BUT NOT UNTIL HE IS TRIED’

By Omar Bah The leader of the People's Progressive Party has said former president Yahya Jammeh can be pardoned for his crimes but not before...
Read more
News

‘Absence of security reforms explains Ecomig’s long stay’

By Momodou Darboe A vocal US-based Gambian political activist, Pa Samba Jow, has said the absence of genuine security sector  reform by the Barrow administration...
Read more
News

Gambia confirms 79 Covid-19 cases in 2 days, zero deaths reported

By Aisha Tamba The Gambia yesterday reported 79 new Covid-19 cases in two days and no death recorded. The 79 new cases took the total number...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

george

CELEBRATING LIFE OF GEORGE F. GOMEZ, MENTOR AND FRIEND

By Charles Sarr Thomas He was one of those we could call 'A Man for All Seasons': one who traversed a wide spectrum of Gambian...
Rahma

The fight against Rahma should scare all Gambian investors, and here’s why!

Standard place hold 1

Urgent matters facing the gov’t the TRRC

Untitled

‘JAMMEH CAN BE PARDONED, BUT NOT UNTIL HE IS TRIED’

pa samba jow

‘Absence of security reforms explains Ecomig’s long stay’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions