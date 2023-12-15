A man ain’t worth it, dear Marie (Part 13)

- Advertisement -

As a woman, I find myself feeling disheartened and frustrated by the way some women are treated by men. It’s challenging for me, and I acknowledge that these feelings are difficult to overcome. I am striving to navigate these emotions in a way that promotes understanding and positive change.

Dear Marie,

The past week hummed with activity as we made preparations for a stakeholder engagement in the North Bank Region at Juffureh and Albreda. This event was a precursor to the forthcoming detailed studies and preliminary designs for coastal works on Kunta Kinteh Island—a historic site with a significant role in the 18th century.

Under the Tourism Diversification and Resilience in The Gambia Project, funded by the International Development Association, we are focused on reviving, diversifying, and fortifying The Gambia’s tourism sector. Approved on June 9, 2022, and effective since October 3, 2022, the project aims to achieve these objectives by strengthening institutions, supporting tourism-related enterprises, and enhancing resilience through coastal infrastructure projects, including the rehabilitation of sites like Kunta Kinteh Island.

Our discussions

In the heart of our project discussions, a striking incident unfolded that left the room enveloped in an unsettling hush. It began with a gentleman, boasting a handsome beard, expressing his discontent after a presentation on Gender and Inclusivity by our colleague. With a slow, deliberate gait, he handed back the microphone, emphasizing, “Why do we keep emphasizing women’s and children’s rights? What about our rights, men’s rights? These projects are rendering us useless, challenging our traditions and way of life.”

Silence lingered, pregnant with tension, until my colleague, the GBV Specialist, gracefully reclaimed the microphone. “Thank you for your input, Sir,” she began, inviting further comments.

A veiled lady, plump and resolute, took the floor, echoing the bearded man’s sentiments. “These proclaimed rights bring us hardships,” she proclaimed, decrying the impact on societal norms. She shared a revealing anecdote about today’s women and the rise in bad knees among them, linking it to the diminishing practice of women kneeling for their husbands as tradition dictates. In the hushed atmosphere of the room, her words hung heavy, delving into the intricate tapestry of tradition, where she ardently advocated for the continuation of practices like wife and child beatings, deeming them integral to their way of life.

“Women, like goats, cows, or sheep, should each be treated according to her disposition, be it through beating or scolding, as tradition dictates by the head of the household,” she proclaimed before walking away, exchanging a subtle wink with the previous speaker whose words she had come to validate.

Throughout this unexpected discourse, the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Specialist maintained unwavering composure, a serene smile on her face as she listened to the woman’s unconventional perspective. It became apparent that this was more than an individual sharing her beliefs; it was a deliberate attempt to disrupt our stakeholder engagement, a reminder of the challenges often encountered in community exercises, where some individuals strive to distract, distort, and preserve the status quo.

Reflecting on the contrasting narratives presented, my mind wandered back to an earlier intervention by a courageous young woman. Empowered by another project that provided skills training, she confronted the stigma imposed by the community upon her and her peers. As they rose in society, daring to be independent women, derogatory names were hurled their way, unsettling those resistant to change. In the safe space cultivated through stakeholder engagement, she found the courage to challenge disinformation and name-calling.

During my initial presentation outlining the mission and objectives of our stakeholder engagement, I had emphasized the importance of addressing any topic, stressing that no concern is trivial. However, the spotlight on women and children emerged not to diminish their agency but to acknowledge their perceived and actual vulnerability in our society—a reality too significant to ignore.

Facing this reality prompts an understanding of the shared vulnerability of women and children, especially pertinent in projects like the Tourism Diversification and Resilience in The Gambia. The stakes are elevated due to The Gambia’s unfortunate association with sex tourism.

While the grouping of women and children may seem reductive or even derogatory, it is crucial to recognize the specific risks they face, particularly in the context of sex tourism. Vulnerability becomes a shared characteristic due to economic disparities, limited educational opportunities, and systemic inequalities.

“The urgency of our responsibility heightens as we consider The Gambia’s reputation as a destination for sex tourism,“ the GBV Specialist said.

“But even as Muslims, women and children are particularly highlighted in our deen. Looking back, the final sermon of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) delivered a profound and comprehensive message that encapsulated essential principles of Islam. Among the various aspects emphasized, the Prophet underscored the importance of protecting and honoring the rights of women and children. His words conveyed a timeless directive that resonates with the core values of compassion, justice, and equality within Islam…” she continued.

My take:

The Prophet’s emphasis on protecting women and children in his last sermon is reflective of the broader Islamic teachings that promote the welfare and dignity of all members of society. The core principles include:

1. Respect for Women: Prophet Muhammad (SAW) stressed the significance of treating women with kindness and respect. He highlighted the elevated status of women in Islam, recognizing their rights to be safeguarded and their dignity to be preserved. The Prophet’s teachings emphasized the equitable treatment of women in various aspects of life, including social, economic, and familial spheres.

2. Guardianship and Responsibility: The Prophet emphasized the concept of guardianship and the responsibility men hold for the well-being of their families. This extends to the protection of women and children, ensuring their safety, security, and overall welfare. The role of a husband and father is portrayed as one of care, support, and protection.

3. Children’s Rights: The last sermon of the Prophet also addressed the rights of children. Islam places great importance on the proper upbringing and nurturing of children, emphasizing their rights to love, care, education, and protection. The Prophet highlighted the responsibility of parents and society to ensure the well-being and proper development of children.

4. Equality and Justice: Islam advocates for the equality of all individuals, regardless of gender or age. The Prophet’s last sermon emphasized the principles of justice and fairness, ensuring that women and children are treated equitably in all aspects of life. This includes legal matters, social interactions, and economic dealings.

5. Compassion and Mercy: The overarching theme of the last sermon is one of compassion and mercy. The Prophet’s teachings promote a compassionate and merciful approach towards all members of society, with a particular emphasis on vulnerable groups such as women and children. This aligns with the broader Islamic concept of Rahmah (mercy) that encompasses all aspects of human interaction.

In summary, the Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) last sermon serves as a timeless reminder of the importance of protecting the rights and well-being of women and children within the framework of Islamic teachings. It reinforces the principles of justice, compassion, and equality that form the foundation of a just and harmonious society in Islam.

The emphasis on gender-sensitive policies and inclusivity in the Tourism Diversification and Resilience in The Gambia project aims to empower women against the unique challenges they encounter. Simultaneously, our focus on children’s rights recognizes the vulnerabilities inherent in their age and the need for enhanced protection.

By directing our efforts to the Greater Banjul Area and the North Bank Region, where the tourism sector is significant, our goal is to establish a framework that not only diversifies tourism options but also ensures the safety and well-being of women and children. These regions, being economically vital, are more susceptible to the negative impacts of tourism, making our intervention all the more crucial.

In essence, acknowledging the vulnerability of women and children is not an attempt to diminish their agency but a commitment to addressing the specific challenges they confront, particularly in the face of sex tourism. Our aim is to ensure that the benefits of tourism development are equitably distributed, creating an environment where women and children can flourish without compromising their safety and dignity.