Echoes of Fulladu: Nenneh Dado’s untold story (Part 30)

Neneh Dado, often regarded as Yerro’s favored wife, found herself consumed by a storm of helplessness. Her typically steady hands quivered with agitation. Rushing into Yerro’s room, her movements bordered on frantic as she hastily gathered whatever essentials she deemed her husband might require from his hut.

Her mind churned with a whirlwind of worry and fear, each thought a jagged shard of anxiety that tore through her heart. Tears threatened to spill from her eyes, blurring her vision as she struggled to come to terms with the harrowing prospect of losing her beloved husband.

In the dim light of the room, Neneh Dado’s breaths came in shallow, ragged gasps, her chest constricted by the weight of her anguish. Every item she gathered, every whispered prayer that escaped her lips, was a desperate attempt to cling to a semblance of control amidst the chaos engulfing her world. Yet, beneath the veneer of her frantic actions, lay a deep well of hope, a raw and unyielding hope for the better.

As she hurriedly packed Yerro’s belongings, her heart clenched in a vice of uncertainty, each item a tangible reminder of the fragile thread by which their happiness hung. In that moment, amidst the turmoil of her emotions, Neneh Dado vowed to do whatever it took to ensure that her beloved husband would not slip through her fingers.

Neneh Dado’s story began in the neighboring village of Sareh Gehlajor, where the mangroves that lined the river pathways bore witness to the beginnings of her journey. It was a tale entwined with tradition, patriarchy, and the weight of familial expectations.

Dado’s story, for that’s her maiden name, unfurled against a backdrop where customs were sacred, and lineage was revered above all else. In the haze of the sixties, she was wedded off at a tender age to her first cousin. It was a match orchestrated by elders, a strategic move to consolidate wealth and fortify familial bonds. Both families boasted bountiful herds of cattle, and the union was envisioned as a harmonious alliance, knitting kinship tighter.

Yet, beneath the veneer of tradition, the seeds of discord were sown. The marriage, rather than a well of happiness, unfolded as a bottomless pit of greif. Dado found herself ensnared in a web of obligations, her youth sacrificed at the altar of convention. Her husband, once a distant cousin, became an emblem of her disillusionment, a stranger cloaked in familiarity.

As days melted into years, the marriage bore witness to a cruel irony. Despite the fervent prayers whispered in the night, the cradle remained empty, echoing with the absence of laughter and the pitter-patter of tiny feet. Two miscarriages, like jagged scars upon Dado’s heart, served as cruel reminders of her thwarted dreams. The silence that settled over their homestead spoke volumes, a testament to the silent grief that engulfed them.

Within the fabric of familial ties, rifts began to form, widening with each passing season. Relatives, once bound by blood, found themselves torn asunder by allegiances and whispered grievances. Lines were drawn, alliances forged, and the once-cohesive fabric of kinship frayed at the edges.

Dado’s story became a cautionary tale whispered in hushed tones around crackling fires. It spoke of the perils of tradition unfettered, of expectations dashed against the rocks of reality. In the shadow of patriarchy, her voice was but a whisper, drowned out by the clamor of tradition.

Amidst the desolation that cloaked her world, Dado’s spirit remained unyielding. Each dawn brought a glimmer of hope, whispered on the wings of the wind, cradled by the earth’s tender embrace, and carried along the serenade of the river’s gentle flow. The river, where the women of the village congregated to wash clothes and draw water, became her sanctuary. With bare feet tracing the banks and navigating the labyrinth of mangroves, she sought refuge in its tranquil embrace.

Though thorns lined her path, she pressed onward, a silent rebel against the shadows that threatened to engulf her. Dado’s husband, a man consumed by alcohol and despair, morphed into a relentless tormentor. His cruelty knew no bounds, manifesting in taunts, degradation, and vicious beatings. Trapped in a marriage where escape seemed futile, she endured years of anguish, her spirit bruised but unbroken.

After five years of enduring the unendurable, Dado summoned the courage to break free, defying her father’s disapproval. Thankfully, her husband’s lineage traced back to her mother’s kin, and with her mother’s unwavering support, she embarked on the arduous journey toward liberation. Confronted by her husband’s unrepentant cruelty, convincing her mother of the necessity of divorce proved less daunting, their shared disillusionment forging an unbreakable bond.

Divorced and bereft of children, Dado found herself cast adrift in the unforgiving sea of societal scorn. The whispers of disapproval echoed through the village, their sharp edges lashing at her spirit like relentless waves against a weathered shore. To defy the bonds of marriage was to invite the condemnation of tradition, to stray from the prescribed path was to court ostracism.

Yet, amidst the suffocating weight of judgment, a glimmer of hope beckoned from the shadows. Yerro, a man from the neighbouring village of Kanjor, stood as an unexpected harbinger of light in Dado’s darkened world. With his gentle demeanor and compassionate gaze, he offered solace where others saw only shame. In his presence, Dado found respite from the piercing stares and cutting whispers, a sanctuary from the tempest that raged within and without.

Despite the whispers of doubt that lingered like shadows in the corners of her mind, Dado refused to be swayed by others. Like a beacon of light piercing through the darkness, Yerro’s arrival heralded a new chapter in her life—one where she no longer felt shackled by the weight of societal expectations.

With a newfound sense of liberation, Dado cast aside the chains of self-doubt and embraced the possibility of love without reservation. The opinions of naysayers held no sway over her, their words as inconsequential as the futile efforts of Baygon insecticide against the resilience of a cockroach. In Yerro’s presence, she found solace—a sanctuary where her spirit could flourish unencumbered by the constraints of tradition.

Though Yerro’s meager possessions and recent marriage presented formidable obstacles, Dado refused to let material concerns overshadow the depth of their connection. Their love, though unconventional, burned with a fierce intensity that defied explanation—a flame that refused to be extinguished by societal norms or plausible reasoning.

While the prospect of polygamy was not uncommon in their society, pursuing a married man with a child on the way invited a level of scrutiny and disapproval that tested the bounds of their resolve. Yet, in the face of adversity, Dado and Yerro remained steadfast in their commitment to each other, their bond fortified by shared laughter and whispered confidences.

Together, they navigated the tumultuous waters of societal expectation, their love serving as an anchor amidst the storm. In Yerro’s unwavering support, Dado found the strength to defy convention and carve out a future that defied expectations—a future where love triumphed over adversity, and where their bond blossomed like a fragile bloom in the desert.

Together, they embarked on a journey fraught with uncertainty yet buoyed by the unshakeable faith they held in each other. With each step forward, they dared to defy the expectations that sought to confine them, to carve out a destiny that was uniquely their own.

In the embrace of Yerro’s love, Dado discovered a reservoir of strength she had never known existed—a beacon of hope that illuminated the darkest corners of her soul and guided her toward a brighter tomorrow. With him by her side, she knew that no obstacle was insurmountable, no challenge too daunting to overcome.

And so, hand in hand, they had forged ahead, their hearts entwined in a bond that defied explanation—a testament to the enduring power of love to transcend even the most formidable of obstacles.

Now as her gaze swept across the room, every corner seemed to echo with the memories of countless nights spent entwined with Yerro. In the stillness of the air, a palpable sense of despair hung heavy, casting a shadow over the once-familiar space.

The warmth that had once filled the room, radiating from the shared laughter and whispered promises, had now dissipated, leaving behind a hollow emptiness that gnawed at Neneh’s soul. Each familiar object seemed to mock her with its silent testimony to a love now threatening to lose—a love that had once been her anchor in a sea of uncertainty.

As she traced her fingers along the edges of a well-worn prayer mat laid on the bare floor, her heart ached with the weight of unspoken words and shattered dreams. The pain that enveloped her was deafening, a stark reminder of the void that now consumed her existence.

In the absence of Yerro’s steadfast presence, Dado felt adrift, buffeted by the currents of loneliness and grief. The room now served as a cruel reminder of all that was no more.

Tears welled in Dado’s eyes once again as she struggled to come to terms with the reality of their shattered dreams. With hands trembling with emotion, she delicately continued to gather a selection of Yerro’s belongings, each possessing its own significance and purpose. His talisman, a weathered token imbued with ancestral protection and unwavering strength, served as a silent sentinel in the face of adversity. Two simple pieces of clothing, bearing the imprint of his form and the echoes of their shared moments, stood as poignant reminders of the life they had built together. Bottles of carefully prepared herbs, their healing properties offering a glimmer of solace in the midst of turmoil, represented her unwavering commitment to his well-being.

Her movements were driven by a desperate need to impose order upon the chaos, to exert some semblance of control in a situation fraught with uncertainty. Yet, despite her best efforts, the looming specter of panic only seemed to grow stronger with each passing moment. The weight of the unknown pressed down upon her shoulders like a leaden cloak, casting dark shadows of doubt and fear across her mind.

As she hastily completed packing together Yerro’s essentials, her heart ached with a tumultuous blend of anguish and hope. Fear gripped her soul with icy fingers, its relentless hold threatening to engulf her entirely. Amidst the encroaching darkness however, a flicker of hope stubbornly persisted within her. With every whispered prayer that escaped her lips, every fervent plea for divine intervention, Neneh Dado clung fiercely to the fragile belief that somehow, against all odds, they would emerge from this trial unscathed. In the depths of despair, her faith burned as a beacon of light, guiding her through the darkest of nights.

To be contd.