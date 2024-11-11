A new chapter in American politics

- Advertisement -

I extend my warmest congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump, soon to hold office as the 47th—and formerly the 45th—President of the United States. My heart had rooted for Kamala Harris to break through to victory, partly out of my deep-seated loyalty to the Democratic Party. But my mind couldn’t ignore Trump’s stronger hand, a reality now etched in history on this day, November 6, 2024.

Had Harris triumphed, her win would have shattered monumental barriers, making her the first female and the first woman of color to lead the United States. Much like Trump’s 2020 campaign, though, she faced an uphill battle, with formidable challenges beyond her control. The turmoil in the Middle East and Ukraine has been relentless, squeezing the economy and inflating costs at home—factors that left Americans frustrated and wary of the financial strain. Biden’s unexpected withdrawal due to health concerns also cast a long shadow, preventing Harris from fully defining a path that could convince a wary electorate.

Trump, on the other hand, offered familiarity and consistency—a seasoned message that resonated. His 2016 mantra of economic growth and stringent immigration control found renewed life in 2024. His stance on avoiding costly foreign entanglements also struck a chord with voters exhausted by America’s involvement abroad. He has made it clear that he views the Ukraine conflict as a European affair, asserting that American taxpayers should not shoulder the burden of a distant, uncertain cause. With his win, there is reason to believe he will move swiftly toward de-escalation, a promise that may have eluded Harris due to her alignment with Biden’s policies.

As the world grapples with two more major crises—the Israel-Gaza conflict and Sudan’s brutal civil war—Trump’s position offers a beacon of hope. Harris, throughout her campaign, struggled to provide a coherent vision for resolving these conflicts, a gap Trump now has an opportunity to fill. His past support for Israel signals he may maintain a hardline approach, yet only the United States, under Trump’s decisive leadership, might have the power to urge Netanyahu toward peace by controlling the flow of arms.

In particular, a halt to the Ukraine war could be transformative, addressing issues that weigh heavily on the global conscience and my own belief that wars are tragic and intolerably costly. With Trump’s anti-war stance, there is a real possibility his administration could pursue a more stable and harmonious world—perhaps even pushing for peace in Sudan, a war-torn region where innocent lives continue to suffer.

In the end, Trump’s victory is clear, and I sincerely hope his tenure will embody unity, tranquility, and national progress. My respect and admiration go out to Kamala Harris and the Democrats, whose spirited campaign faced a well-oiled Republican machine. So here’s to Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States—may his leadership bring lasting peace and prosperity.

Samsudeen Sarr

Kotu