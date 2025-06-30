A reflection on good character

- Advertisement -

By Almami Fanding Taal

“Good moral character is not something that we can achieve on our own. We need a culture that supports the conditions under which self-love and friendship flourish,” (Aristotle).

In the hubbub of the modern world, where time is a precious commodity and individual pursuits often take precedence over shared values, it’s essential to pause and ask ourselves: are the values we once cherished still alive in this synthetic age? Let’s explore this question through a realistic scenario. Imagine a teenage child of our neighbour starts dumping garbage in an open area opposite the home of another neighbour who lives and works abroad but her elderly mother and relatives taking care of her mother live with us in the same neighbourhood , what is the obligation of the Neighbours in this scenario?

The answer may vary, contingent on your personal circumstances. If we work late most days, and hardly noticed the piling garbage at the end of our street as others in the neighbourhood follow this errant behaviour of the teenage child of our neighbour, the likelihood of finding solutions diminishes. Because one is not even aware of the ‘problem’ in the first place and for the simple reason that one pays for garbage disposal privately.

In today’s fast-paced, self-centred world, the values that ought to be our moral compass are fast corroding. From minor transgressions, smoking, use of drugs and alcohol, human and drugs trafficking to organised crime syndicates, unethical behaviour appears to be on the rise. Worse, our children are unwittingly falling victim to drugs and illegal activities, all because they lack the guidance of value system and outdated educational structures.

Moral principles such as empathy, compassion, honesty, truthfulness, and generosity should have primacy in our communities, even above academic achievements. Focusing on these values can empower our children to distinguish between right and wrong, to pause and contemplate their actions, and to listen to their inner conscience when making choices.

The key is to instill these values from an early age, ideally during their formative school years. Just as a building stands firm on a strong foundation, so do children thrive when these moral values are deeply rooted. The responsibility of imparting these values falls primarily on the shoulders of parents and teachers and our wider community. Children closely observe their parents’ behaviour, paying particular attention to how they interact with the elderly, treat household members, avoid dishonesty, and more. They are like the ancient scribes, diligently noting and emulating their parents’ actions.

Encouraging respect for elders, assisting those in need, teaching effective communication, promoting kindness to all living creatures, and nurturing humility are just a few of the principles that can guide the moral development of our youth. This is achieved through narrating stories with moral values, sharing the meaningful experiences parents have had in life and various other means.

These values can be seamlessly integrated into the curriculum, tailored to the student’s age and understanding. Moreover, teachers can engage students with thought-provoking quotes from renowned personalities, sparking class discussions and different perspectives. To gauge their understanding and commitment to these values, teachers may also consider conducting unmonitored class tests.

This type of exercise instils the belief that upholding moral principles is a personal responsibility, even in the absence of supervision. Gradually, these principles become second nature, forging individuals of integrity. By embracing a values-based education, we pave the way for a society free of indolence crime and misconduct.

The cultivation of moral principles from an early age will encourage our citizens to lead lives guided by ethical considerations. In this endeavour, the hope is not only to restore values in our dehumanised era but also to create a generation of empathetic, compassionate, and principled individuals who will make our world a better place. As Nkrumah said long years ago “For this end Africa needs a new type of citizen, a dedicated, modest, honest and informed man. A man who submerges self in service to the nation and mankind. A man who abhors greed and detests vanity. A new type of man whose humility is his strength and whose integrity is his greatness.