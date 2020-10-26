29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, October 26, 2020
Abubacarr S Camara confirmed as DG of Gambia Tourism Board

Press release

His Excellency the President of the Republic of The Gambia has confirmed in appointment the Acting Director General of The Gambia Tourism Board (GTBOARD) Mr. Abubacarr S. Camara as the Director General of GTBOARD.

Mr. Camara holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Rome Business School awarded in 2017 and a BSC in Tourism and Hospitality Management (Honors) from University of The Gambia in 2014; he completed his diploma in Business Administration from Institute of Professional Financial Managers (IPFM) – United Kingdom in 2007.

Mr. Camara commenced his career in Tourism between 1996-1999 as Product Control Officer and Tourism Inspector at the National Tourist Office under the then Department of State for Tourism and Culture and rose through the ranks to the position of Director, Quality Control Licensing & Enforcement (Nov 2018- 11 June 2020).

Signed:

Mrs. Cordu L. Jabang-Senghore

