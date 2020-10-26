GPU awards 9 Gambian journalists

- Advertisement -

A total of nine journalists have been awarded for excellence in various categories of reporting at this year’s Gambia Press Union Awards night held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara conference centre in Bijilo Saturday.

The event recognises the efforts of men and women in the media across various sectors of news reporting.

Mustapha K Darboe of Malagen was declared winner of six categories, including the prestigious journalist of the year; special Covid-19 reporting, environment, investigative and feature writing, legal affairs and human rights reporting

Alieu Ceesay of QTV won the health and medical reporting category as Kebba Ansu Manneh of The Chronicle won the agriculture category.

Alagie Manneh of The Standard won migration and human trafficking category while Omar Jarjue of The Chronicle was the winner of sport reporting category.

Muhammed S. Bah of Foroyaa was decorated as winner of the business and finance reporting category while Mariama Cham of Choice FM won the women and children’s affairs category.