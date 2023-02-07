AG urges new lawyers to fight for justice

By Bruce Asemota

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow, has called on the 72 graduates from the Gambia Law School to always fight for justice.

He was speaking yesterday at a call to the Bar ceremony held at the law complex in Banjul, presided over by Chief Justice Hassan B.Jallow, chairman of the General Legal Council and attended by judges from the superior courts, magistrates, government and judicial officials and a cross-section of the community.

The seventy-two graduates included 40 females and 32 males, with 34 Gambians, 33 Ghanaians and 5 Cameroonians who successfully completed Bar professional courses in different subject matters.

Minister Jallow congratulated the new lawyers having qualified as Barristers and Solicitors of law and ambassadors of law in the temple of justice.

He enjoined them to focus on the treasure that lies ahead of them, noting that legal profession does not exist without challenges and advised them not to engage in any practice that compromises the ethics of the profession and to treat everyone with respect.

Mr Jallow said the new lawyers must use the Legal Practitioner Act as their main guide, and also welcome them into the legal fraternity.

Justice Awa Bah of the Supreme Court, the guest speaker, called on the graduates to see themselves as defenders of human rights.

She disclosed that law is a sacred and noble profession and enjoined them to take it as the bedrock of a nation controlling the conducts that will threaten any country’s security.

She said lawyers must do their work with absolute honesty as it is the lawyer’s responsibility to deal with people’s misfortunes.

The Supreme Court Judge implored them to spread love at all times and wished them a successful life at the Bar.

Some graduates were honoured in different subjects and presented with certificates and gifts with one Odile Jasseh winning the best student award sponsored by President Adama Barrow.