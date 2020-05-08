AG yet to receive police report on Senegalese diplomat’s rape allegations

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

More than a week since police told The Standard that they have concluded their investigations into rape allegations involving a Senegalese diplomat in the country, the Attorney General’s Chambers said it still hasn’t received the police report into the matter.

The diplomat, 41, allegedly raped a “mentally-challenged” 17-year-old girl he resides in the same compound with in the Greater Banjul Area.

He denied any wrong doing, telling a local newspaper that the story is an “attempt to damage his good image”.

When asked why the case file is still not sent to the AG, ASP Lamin Njie, police spokesman said even though the police have concluded their investigations, it does not mean its report into the matter is concluded.

However, The Point newspaper reported him as saying that the matter has been referred “to diplomatic channels”.

But when contacted for comment, spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry, Saikou Ceesay, tersely stated: “We are not aware of it [any report] yet.”

DPP

The Solicitor General also confirmed to The Standard that the country is yet to have its new director of public prosecution, despite widely advertising the position.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t got applications from Gambians. We are hoping that we will have somebody soon, but we have done what we could at the level of PMO and with the adverts. We will continue searching,” he said.