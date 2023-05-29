Ahmadiyya Jama’at head hails Gambia’s religious tolerance at conference

By Amadou Jadama

The amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at has called on Gambians of all faiths to continue nurturing the peace and respect for one another, adding that whenever a misunderstanding arises, it should be resolved through dialogue.

Baba Trawally made these remarks on Friday while presiding over the 45th Jalsa Salana conference at Masroor Senior Secondary School in Old Yundum.

He reminded all Gambians that they should strive to leave behind a peaceful society for the next generation.

“Since Islam is a religion of peace, Muslims ought not just to be peaceful, but also be peace makers and ambassadors,” he said, while dilating on the theme of his speech, peaceful coexistence and collective responsibility of citizens.’

“In our beloved country, people of different faiths, ethnicities, religions and creed have lived side by side without any form of trouble or conflict. This quality we possess is an envy to others in other parts of the world and that’s why Gambians are well known around the world for being one of the most peaceful people in the world,” he observed.

He said no religion, civilisation can ever progress without peace.

Amir Trawally also shared greetings from the head of the Ahmadiyya Jama’at worldwide, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who prayed for continuous peace and stability in The Gambia.

Ebrima Sillah, minister of works, representing the government, lauded the Jama’at for its active participation and efforts in the socio-economic advancement of the country. He added that the government has recognised the Jama’at’s firm support to peaceful co-existence, religion tolerance and harmony. The opening ceremony was attended by a cross section of Gambians from different walks of life.