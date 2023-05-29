Gambia to stage modest fashion show

The stage is set for the third edition of the Modest Fashion Show, an event that showcases latest hijabs designs featuring Islamic dress modes and modest fashion enthusiasts.

Pioneered by Fatima Muloshi and her Modest Modelling Agency which specialises in promoting Hijab fashion, the event aims at broadening opportunities in the fashion industry to dispel stereotypes.

It will witness the exquisite display of unique fashion and will be graced by modest fashion influencers and dignitaries.

It is theme on ‘promoting modest fashion for inclusion’. According to CEO Fatima Muloshi, Friday’s show at Jamaa Hall, Kairaba Beach Hotel, illustrates the ever-growing modelling industry that provides opportunities for individuals with unique qualities and abilities.

Muloshi said the event provides a chance to those who wouldn’t ordinarily have the opportunity to participate in such an event to also showcase their talent.

“The Modest Modelling Agency aims to address this gap by providing a platform for models who prefer modest fashion and cater to the needs of clients looking for diverse models,” she said.

She disclosed that the agency was successfully launched in November 2019 and aims to create a diverse modelling community that represents people from different backgrounds, cultures, and religions.”