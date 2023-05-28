Gambian parliamentarian speaks on China’s democracy

By Talibeh Hydara

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North has been speaking about democracy in China as the visiting parliamentarians wrap up a seminar in the southeast province of Jiangxi.



Honourable Modou Lamin Bah, a United Democratic Party lawmaker, said China’s democracy is admirable as it is centred around people and their welfare.

“China’s democracy is impressive and effective. Non-dogmatic, pragmatic, deliberative, participatory, consultative, people-centered, welfare-driven and achieving common prosperity. This is what genuine democracy should be about,” he said. “These are the great lessons I learned.”



Honourable Bah is among 22 Gambian parliamentarians, eight support staff including the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly who are on a 20-day capacity building seminar in China.



The seminar, kicked off on 9th May and ending on 29th, is organised by Jiangxi Vocational College of Foreign Studies and sponsored by China’s commerce ministry.



Honourable Bah said the capacity building, held in the capital Nanchang, equips them with the necessary skills to carry out their oversight duties.

“This seminar has widened our horizons in different thematic areas that will able us to better perform our oversight functions when we return to The Gambia. It will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries in different sectors eg., education, agriculture, health, economy, infrastructure, culture and good governance,” he noted.



On what The Gambia can do to expedite needed development in the country, Honourable Bah said: “If we put our collective efforts together, The Gambia will be the country of the future.”