ALASSANA JATTA AT THE DOUBLE FOR NOTTS COUNTY IN WIN AT CHELTENHAM

- Advertisement -

Gambia international Alassana Jatta scored twice as Notts County won a thrilling contest at Cheltenham 5-3 at the weekend.

The home side took an early lead through Sam Stubbs against his former loan club.

The defender nodded in from close range from Jordan Thomas’ corner in the fourth minute.

- Advertisement -

County hit back through Jatta’s first and Josh Martin to lead 2-1 at the break.

Jatta capitalised on Stubbs’ error before rounding Joe Day in the 26th minute and Martin finished calmly after a fine ball through from Matt Palmer opened up the home defence.

Cheltenham responded through half-time substitute Ryan Bowman after another Thomas corner, with the forward the finishing from close range in the 47th minute.

- Advertisement -

But George Abbott’s superb strike into the top right corner after Palmer’s corner was cleared in the 58th minute made it 3-2, sparking a run of three goals in four minutes.

Joel Colwill levelled for Cheltenham with his ninth of the season on the hour after Lewis Payne’s cross, but Sam Austin latched onto Jack Hinchy’s pass in the 62nd minute to make it 4-3 and Jatta made sure of the points in stoppage time, touching in Dan Crowley’s sublime lofted pass.

livescore.com