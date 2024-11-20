Amplifying children’s voices for the future they want – Let us listen to the Future

- Advertisement -

Televised statement by the UNICEF Representative in The Gambia, Ms. Nafisa Binte Shafique

“It is World Children’s Day, it is time to celebrate! Today, November 20th, is a day set aside every year to celebrate children’s rights, champion their participation and reconfirm our commitment to achieving a world where every right can be realized for every child. Here in The Gambia, and in every country around the world, it is time to celebrate children and reflect on how, we all, Government and decision-makers, members of the UN system, Development Partners, Civil Society Organizations, Private Sector, Religious and traditional leaders, communities, and parents can come together to find better ways to fulfil the rights of every child.

“As we commemorate this day on the theme “Listen to the Future,” we must ensure that children take centre stage and consider their best interest for the future they want. For many years now, children have spoken in the corridors of power and in their communities and now more than ever, they ask to be listened to.

“This year’s celebration also marks 35 years since the signing of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which is a legal commitment by world leaders to uphold and protect the rights of children. The Gambia ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child on August 3rd, 1990. Since then, significant strides have been made, particularly in the provision of services that guarantee the rights of children and protect them from violence. National laws, including the Children’s Act, have been passed to ensure the protection of all children and, today, consequently, more children can access health services, attend school, are protected and able to attain their rights than ever before in The Gambia.

“While we must celebrate these achievements, there is still a long way to go in ensuring every child can realize their full potential. For every child in The Gambia to attain their rights, we all must know what these rights are and how we can uphold them. As we celebrate World Children’s Day, we commend The Government of The Gambia for its commitment to raising awareness of children’s rights and call on the Government, and all our partners, to strengthen the promotion and protection of children’s right and knowledge of the Convention on the Rights of The Child. Together, we have a collective duty to know and uphold children’s rights so that we can create a Gambia where children not just survive but thrive.

“As duty bearers, we must provide the enabling environment for the creation of a future fit for all children. A future where children develop and thrive in safe environments. Where girls are not victims of harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation and child marriage. Where children with disabilities have equal opportunities, and equal access to health facilities and education, as children without disabilities. A future where children do not bear the brunt of climate change, nor suffer the consequences of malnutrition or a lack of access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities. A future where children are at the centre of decision-making regarding issues that affect their lives. Put simply, a future where children’s rights are guaranteed, respected, and fulfilled.

“By listening to the children of The Gambia, who together make up over 50% of the population, we allow them to lead and create the future they want. UNICEF remains committed to supporting the Government, and all our partners, in the advancement and protection of every child’s right to create this future. Together, let us listen to our children, amplify their voices, and realize their rights.

“The time to act is now!”