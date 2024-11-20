A new dawn for Senegal: PASTEF’s triumph signals the demise of neocolonial politics

- Advertisement -

By Retired Lt. Col. Samsudeen Sarr,

Former Commander of the Gambia National Army

It is with special joy and admiration that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity (PASTEF) for their resounding victory in the legislative elections held on Sunday, November 17, 2024. This extraordinary achievement marks a monumental turning point for the people of Senegal, who have made a courageous and unequivocal statement: the era of neocolonial subjugation is over. For over sixty years, Senegal bore the weight of a political establishment that paid homage not to the dreams and needs of its citizens, but to the whims of former colonial overseers. The lineage of leadership, from President Léopold Sédar Senghor’s ascendancy post-“independence” in 1960, through the administrations of Abdou Diouf, Abdoulaye Wade, and Macky Sall, perpetuated a system of governance rooted in patronage, exploitation, and the betrayal of public trust. These leaders, far too often, prioritized personal power and allegiance to foreign interests over the prosperity and well-being of the Senegalese people. Visionaries like the late Mamadou Dia and the erudite Cheikh Anta Diop once championed a vision of true sovereignty and economic liberation. Yet, their efforts were thwarted by local enforcers of neocolonial power, at a time when the populace lacked the awareness or political maturity to rally behind such bold aspirations. The price of dissent was steep; any leader who defied the status quo faced swift suppression, with the tacit approval of colonial benefactors. Yesterday’s electoral triumph for PASTEF is a testament to a seismic shift in the consciousness of Senegal’s citizens. The emergence of PASTEF as a formidable, progressive force brought forth a compelling and unflinching vision for dismantling the structures of neocolonial control. This victory was made possible by an enlightened, determined, and politically engaged electorate that refused to remain complicit in their own oppression. The result was not just an endorsement of a party, but a resounding declaration of Senegal’s collective will to break free from the chains of its past. The election of President Bassirou Domaye Faye on March 24, 2024, marked the first significant breach in the fortress of entrenched power. PASTEF’s sweeping win in the legislative arena has now solidified that breach, signifying the burial of an old political order built on deceit and manipulation. The icons of that era—including former President Macky Sall and other stalwarts of the established political machinery—have been relegated to the annals of history, swept aside by the tide of genuine reform. Pundits who had predicted widespread voter disillusionment after PASTEF’s presidential win, and who cast doubts on their legislative prospects, have been proven spectacularly wrong. These voices were but echoes of the misinformation campaigns that had long kept the people shackled to falsehoods and hollow promises. With control firmly in their grasp, PASTEF now stands poised to rewrite Senegal’s destiny. Their mandate is clear: to hold to account those who once sanctioned the looting of Senegal’s wealth for private gain and to rectify the misdeeds that have long sapped the nation’s potential. Plans to renegotiate exploitative agreements with foreign powers and reclaim economic sovereignty signal a bold new chapter. At the core of this movement is PASTEF’s firm adherence to “Jubb, Jubal, and Jubanti”—values of genuine transparency, accountability, and integrity. This watershed moment heralds not just change but the promise of renewal—a new dawn for a people ready to forge their own path, and a brighter, more just future for every Senegalese citizen.