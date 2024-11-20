Good decision by government

- Advertisement -

I am pleased to note that the Gambian government has recently made a significant and progressive decision to merge the Office of the Secretary to the Cabinet with the Head of the Civil Service. This merger is indeed a welcome development, as it aligns with the common practices and conventions observed in numerous Commonwealth countries. By consolidating these two offices, the government is effectively reducing the potential for confusion that arises from having multiple high-level officials each vying for territory, influence, and authority within the upper echelons of the country’s administrative structure. Such a situation often leads to unclear communication and ambiguous reporting lines, complicating the functioning of government operations. Furthermore, the government has taken the additional step of clearly defining the role and responsibilities of the Chief of Staff, whose duties will now be focused specifically on managing the political office of the President and coordinating the work of the team of advisers. This role is crucial, as the Chief of Staff will serve as a gatekeeper and troubleshoot any issues that may arise for the President. This separation of the Chief of Staff’s position from the traditional framework of the Civil Service is a positive move that will help safeguard the integrity of the Civil Service from political influences and partisanship. To provide some context, the Office of the Chief of Staff was first established in the United Kingdom in 1997 during Tony Blair’s time as Prime Minister, with Jonathan Powell being the inaugural chief. More recently, under the new Prime Minister, Sue Grey was appointed to this role, although her tenure was unexpectedly cut short. In the British political system, the Chief of Staff serves a function similar to that of a political secretary, which was a title used during Gordon Brown’s administration. This title change was intended to prevent infighting within the government and to maintain the independence and professionalism of the Civil Service, preventing the erosion of its neutral status. The Gambia’s recent measures seem to draw upon this international experience in striving for a more functional and efficient government structure.

Abdou Sara Janha

Standing with Dr. Alieu Gibba and Prof. Matarr Njie!

Since 2021, Dr. Alieu Gibba and Prof. Matarr Njie have been noticed to be vocal against alleged corruption, unfair treatment of Gambian academic staff, poor working conditions, and poor leadership among other issues at the nation’s premier university. In fact, in July 2021, Gibba and the UTG Staff Association led a sit-down strike demanding solutions to a myriad of issues they claimed were affecting the university.

But ever since, the UTG leadership has been on these two gentlemen accusing them of damaging the reputation of the university.

While I agree that institutions have rules to guide the conduct of members which must be obeyed in full, these rules must also respect fundamental rights while serving to expose and correct wrongs in a fair and just manner. If UTG wants to have a good reputation then it must institute the highest levels of good governance, effective management and ensure high performance and delivery of its staff, lecturers and students.

I do not think it is right for the UTG Governing Council to ignore the issues being raised by Gibba and Njie and then rely on their ‘rules’ to claim damage and then punish these gentlemen for that matter. That would tantamount to weaponizing rules to silence divergent and dissenting opinions which is a fundamental right guaranteed by national and international law. UTG is obliged to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms, which includes academic freedom.

The issues that Gibba and Njie have been raising over the years are critical matters that go to the very heart of good governance, effective administration and institutional building which are indispensably necessary for any institution. Therefore, the UTG Governing Council and Administration are expected to openly, honestly and diligently review, and not to dismiss the issues being raised by Gibba and Njie. UTG needs staff like Gibba and Njie who would challenge issues and decisions and put the leadership on its toes so that the highest values and standards are followed and upheld. Hence, they must not be seen as a nuisance and shut down.

I demand that UTG reinstate Dr. Alieu Gibba and Prof. Matarr Njie immediately and set up an independent taskforce to hear and address the governance, management, academic and institutional issues being raised. This should have been the first line of action.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh