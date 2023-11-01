Are Gambians up to the task of nation building as a collective entity?

- Advertisement -

The Gambian crusade for redemption surpasses political awareness and civic education for the polity to understand and appreciate their inalienable rights. I am still in awe having to read some vitriolic threads spewed by us on us. The net effect of our verbal assault online makes all of us losers in this game for recognition and jockeying for relevance. Having a loud mouth does not make one a winner.

The winner amongst us is the one that can meaningfully change the lives of the Sutay Sonkos in Jarra Sutukung who are struggling to put food on their tables or ensure the provision of a basic shelter for their families. Gambia needs all hands-on deck for the attainment of this noble objective, we need to search deep into the Gambian psyche and ask where we deviated from our game plan with regards to nation building and a commonality of a tight knit Gambian family. I believe the detour happened way before 1994 and the absence of chaos doesn’t imply an orderly semblance of peace and social cohesion. One needs equity in a venture to have a vested interest in the outcome. Therefore, we need to have a stake in the enterprise called Gambia or better yet a slice of the Gambian pie in order to foster our unity of purpose as one people, one nation under God. Sorry for my incessant rants these past few days but am just not happy with the zealous attitudes of our compatriots. Social reorientation is the precursor to political awareness.

Once these two prerequisites are instilled in the Gambian psyche, then the business of nation building will not be a daunting task because the citizenry will give society what is expected of them and equally, they will demand what is rightfully owed to them by virtue of their civic entitlements. Our political tool kit is quite empty and needs stocking with the issues that can advance the Gambian agenda not character assassination and politics of personal attacks. It’s pathetic listening to Gambian political commentary because we hardly delve into issues that can be appealing to voters. Our national pride and love for country should teach us a lesson that the interest of our motherland dearest far exceeds the interest of an individual and or group of people. Love for country starts with love for self and fellow compatriots that constitute the grouping called Gambia. Let’s join our diverse people towards man’s brotherhood.

We cannot pledge our firm allegiance if we are not each other’s keepers. Our diversity is the core asset that keeps this improbable nation afloat for over 58 years. Therefore, we all need to renew our promise to Kambi bolongho for this tropical princess has given us more than we gave her. If that task is not achieved, I will still for the Gambia remain ever true. I am a proud Gambian that will never short change this majestic princess. One way ticket to my first and eternal love The Gambia.

Nyang Njie