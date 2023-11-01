Compensation of victims

- Advertisement -

Information has it that the Bill for the compensation of the victims of the former regime will soon find its way into the National Assembly. This is indeed welcome news as the victims have waited long enough after having endured horrible wrongs at the hands of the very people who were supposed to protect them.

However, since the Truth, reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) completed its work and submitted its report and recommendations, the victims and the country at large have waited for the reparations to take effect but it hasn’t been forthcoming.

It is sad that many of the victims passed away while still waiting and as such those ones will not enjoy any reparations. Perhaps their children will, but they themselves will certainly not. The longer it takes the more likely it is that more of them will depart this world without seeing a penny of what they deserve.

It’s left to be seen how the commission responsible for this compensation will go about its work because it is as urgent as it is important to ensure that those who are supposed to be compensated are receive their due on time so as for it to be of any benefit to them.

It is also important to make sure that the compensation is not just a name but that it meets international standards. It should not be such a small amount that it will not benefit the people for whom it is intended. After waiting for this long, it is hoped that whoever receives the compensation package will be happy and that it will serve as some form of closure.

Admittedly, no Amount of money can fill the hole in the hearts of those whose rights were seized. However, if the amount is reasonable, it can go a long way in filling some part of the gap and will help them find closure. This will help in the healing process not only for them but also for their families and loved ones.

This is part of the Transitional Justice which is extremely important for the continued peace and stability in the country. As peace is a prerequisite for development, it is important that whatever will bring peace and stability be given the due regard.

This is long overdue!