24 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
type here...
News

Arrests In Sukuta After Clashes With Demolition Squad

632
UntitledF
- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

Some 14 people were arrested in Sukuta last evening after clashing with a demolition squad sent to implement a Physical Planning order on a land situated in Salagi.
Among those arrested were activist Fatou Jaw Manneh and singer Mbi Kuru, both natives of Sukuta.

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago when the tension emerged, a number of people staged a protest after receiving letters from the Department of Physical Planning asking them to halt all constructions on the land as it is a state land reserved for schools, hospitals, markets and cemetery.

However, the villagers alleged they have not seen any such development but instead private people, mostly senior government officials, have put up houses on the land.
The villagers, mainly from the Jamba Kunda clan, claimed the government of former president Jammeh took the said land from them in Salagi but after a long battle, they reclaimed some of the tracts which they divided among original land-owning clans who allocated plots to family members, some of which have been developed.

They said they were relieved that the matter was resolved only to receive a visitation recently from officials of the Department of Physical Planning, who distributed letters demanding they stop all developments and vacate the land as it belongs to the state.
The villagers apparently did not move and yesterday, a demolition squad accompanied by police arrived at the scene and managed to push down a number of structures. Their presence sparked a confrontation with the villagers resulting in the arrests.

As we went to press last night, the Deputy Governor of West Coast Region Musa Suso, himself a native of Sukuta, said all those arrested have been granted bail. Another source confirmed that they have been charged with obstructing police officers but the villagers reportedly rejected the charges and refused to give any statement at the Brusbi police station.

Our reporter Mafugi Ceesay, who was briefly detained along with the protesters, was released soon after.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMuslim cleric condemns conviction of imams, urges court to return fines
Next articleTackling corruption in sub-Saharan Africa
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Muslim cleric condemns conviction of imams, urges court to return fines

By Amadou Jadama Momodou Ceesay, a US-based Gambian Muslim cleric has strongly condemned the recent trials and convictions of imams from Brikama for leading Friday...
Read more
News

Barrow extends state of emergency to 21 days

By Omar Bah After lawmakers failed to agree on the extension of the state of emergency, President Adama Barrow last night invoked a constitutional power...
Read more
News

Assembly confirms Bakary Sanyang as new Ombudsman

By Omar Bah The National Assembly has finally approved the appointment of Bakary Sanyang as the new Ombudsman. Lawmakers last month referred Sanyang's appointment to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

constitution

Gambia’s 2020 Final Draft Constitution: A critical political-economy perspective

By Prof Abdoulaye Saine Having read the Final Draft Constitution, Report of the Constitutional Review Commission on the Draft Constitution for the Third Republic of...
trrc

Gambia: Truth Commission’s searches for the disappeared

Standard place hold 1

Gambia government not serious about Covid-19

tambadou

Letter to Minister of Justice,

Letter2Editor

Letters: My take on the national discussion on the Final Draft Constitution: Power of National...

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions