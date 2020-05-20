24 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
type here...
Editor's Choice

Tackling corruption in sub-Saharan Africa

4
- Advertisement -

A new wave of leaders in sub-Saharan Africa has expressed renewed commitment to fighting corruption. This trend reflects a recognition that good governance is key to fostering growth and economic development.

The link between growth and governance is especially strong on this resource-rich continent, where people stand to gain more economically from Some African governments are already showing a clear commitment to fighting corruption and strengthening governance.

- Advertisement -

For instance, various segments of the South African government apparatus and institutions were made subservient to a select group of people during the so-called state capture episode. Since 2018, the government has been engaged in a bold fight to reverse the damage by improving procurement, fighting smuggling, and rebuilding the capacity of critical institutions such as the revenue authority and the anti-corruption agency.

Similarly, Angola had lost control over billions of dollars from its sovereign wealth fund. The money was siphoned off by a rogue fund manager, with others complicit, through complex financial transactions moving through offshore financial centers and invested in ventures of personal interest. The new Angolan government elected in 2017 changed the management and placed the previous management under investigation. The fund’s assets have since been recovered and are now being reinvested for the benefit of the Angolan people.

In other instances, however, retrograde processes such as kickbacks in the allocation of uncompetitive oil and gas contracts and the expropriation of private assets are still in place, undermining the sanctity of property rights and the rule of law, with damaging effects on investment and growth. In a few cases, the independence of central banks is under attack from politicians seeking expedient solutions to finance the budget or boost growth through monetary easing instead of reforms.

Improving governance is difficult, as the beneficiaries of corruption often fight back. It is a complex, drawn-out battle among the various players—government, institutions, civil society, media, and the private sector. Strong political commitment is thus an absolute requirement for success.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArrests In Sukuta After Clashes With Demolition Squad
Next articleLetters: My take on the national discussion on the Final Draft Constitution: Power of National Assembly to change the final draft
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Editor's Choice

Laylat-ul-Qadr (The Night of Power)

Muslims around the world are observing the fast of Ramadan, one of the pillars of Islam. The ninth month of the Islamic Calendar is...
Read more
Editor's Choice

The bane of corruption

One cannot fully fathom the evil of corruption and the destruction it can cause to a country. It has the potential of destroying everything,...
Read more
Editor's Choice

Elapse of state of emergency: What next?

The State of Public Emergency declared by the President Adama Barrow as part of efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

constitution

Gambia’s 2020 Final Draft Constitution: A critical political-economy perspective

By Prof Abdoulaye Saine Having read the Final Draft Constitution, Report of the Constitutional Review Commission on the Draft Constitution for the Third Republic of...
trrc

Gambia: Truth Commission’s searches for the disappeared

Standard place hold 1

Gambia government not serious about Covid-19

tambadou

Letter to Minister of Justice,

Letter2Editor

Letters: My take on the national discussion on the Final Draft Constitution: Power of National...

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions