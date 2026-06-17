Assembly stands down over attempts to block deputy speaker from presiding

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By Tabora Bojang

Tensions flared in the National Assembly yesterday after opposition lawmakers attempted to introduce a motion to block Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie from presiding over sittings, forcing a stand down before session resumed over an hour later.

Minority leader Alhagie S Darboe, who attempted to move the said motion, contended that in the absence of the Speaker who is out of the jurisdiction, Deputy Speaker Njie should not be allowed to preside because there is currently a petition before the Assembly calling for investigations into his “tribal and politically discriminatory remarks” attributed to him in a leaked audio,.

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However, Deputy Speaker Njie did not allow Darboe to read the motion in full, arguing that the motion is not admissible because the Standing Order relied upon by the minority leader is not relevant because any motion of such has to be agreed by the Speaker to be a matter of urgency before it can be heard by the plenary.

Njie further argued: “By logic and natural justice, I should not preside over an issue that affects me. We should set aside this motion and address it when the Speaker [Fabakary Tombong Jatta] returns. It is for the Speaker to address matters affecting the deputy Speaker and vice versa. I have also been informed that this matter is before a committee of the National Assembly, so let us not preempt the committee’s work”.

However, minority leader Darboe insisted the motion should be heard. But the deputy Speaker also insisted that even though he may want the Assembly to proceed with it, he “cannot preside over matters affecting” himself.

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The discussions become even more heated with NAMs from both camps engaging in a war of words.

The Niamina Dankunku NAM Samba Jallow, called for calm from both sides and urged the deputy Speaker to temporarily suspend the session to allow members to discuss in-house. His proposal was agreed by the majority of members leading to the suspension of the session.

Following their in-house meeting comprising members of all parties, minority leader Alhagie S Darboe said they had a fruitful discussion and concluded that the motion is not applicable since there is no investigation in progress as at now, and that sitting should proceed and allow the process of the petition to continue while the leadership of the National Assembly discuss the modality for the Assembly to come up with a substantive motion of the matter. The Assembly session then continued to treat the Immigration Bill.