EX- STUDENT LEADER’S ‘KILLER’ REMANDED 

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By Fatou Gassama

One Momodou Bah, a 33 year old Guinean has been identified as the suspect in the killing by stabbing of a famous former student leader Yunusa Mbye, on Monday.

Bah appeared before Magistrate Sallah M’bai of the Kanifing magistrates’ court which swiftly transferred the case to the High Court’s Special Criminal Division, having determined that it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

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According to the police, the accused stabbed Yunusa Mbye with a bottle on his neck at Fajara on June 15, causing his death.

Police prosecuting officer Inspector Cherno Baba Jallow, told the court that the offense falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court because of its seriousness..

Inspector Jallow also applied for the accused to be remanded at the Mile 2 Central Prisons his appearance at the High Court.

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Principal Magistrate Sallah M’bai, having reviewed the charge, agreed with the prosecution’s position and ordered that the accused be remanded pending hearing and determination of the case before the High Court.

There were emotional scenes at the court with grieving friends and relatives of Yunusa Mbye crying for the blood of the suspect who was heavily escorted out of the court premises by police.