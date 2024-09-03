ASSEMBLY URGED TO DEMAND DISCLOSURE OF MIGRATION DEAL WITH SPAIN

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Germany-based Gambian migration activist Yahya Sonko, a leading voice on the plight of Gambian migrants in Europe, has called on the National Assembly to immediately scrutinise the recently signed migration deal between The Gambia and Spain.

Last week, during the visit of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, the two countries signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding on “circular migration”.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to this development, Mr Sonko told The Standard that the National Assembly should take immediate action to ensure that the deal does not proceed without full disclosure, transparency and accountability.

“Citizens have a right to know the details of any agreement that could significantly impact their lives and livelihoods. The National Assembly must demand that the relevant authorities come forward to explain specific details of the deal, including how it will be implemented and what safeguards are in place to protect the interests of Gambian citizens, especially the youth,” he said.

Sonko said this is necessary because already, undocumented Gambians in Spain have expressed fear that the deal could be a replica of the 2017 deal, signed between The Gambia and the European Union, which led to mass deportations.

- Advertisement -

“In early 2017, The Gambia entered into a partnership with the European Union under the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP). This initiative, funded by the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) with a budget of €13 million, designed to address the root causes of irregular migration by increasing job opportunities and income prospects for the country’s youth. Despite the grand objectives and significant financial backing, the results have been disappointing,” he said.

He said in actual fact reports have indicated that between 2018 and 2024, more Gambian youths perished in the deserts, Mediterranean Sea, and in countries like Libya and Tunisia, attempting to migrate, than during the oppressive regime of Yahya Jammeh.

“The flow of unsafe boats leaving Gambian shores for Spain has also increased, with many vessels not even fit for fishing. Today, unemployment is higher than ever, meaning there is little to show for the millions invested in the YEP,” he lamented.