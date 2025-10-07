Baby Scorpions downed by Guinea Bissau, meets Liberia tomorrow

- Advertisement -

The Gambia U-17 suffered a 2-0 defeat to Guinea Bissau in its opening match of the Wafu-A Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier tournament at Stade Mamadou Konateh in Bamako, Mali on Sunday.

The Baby Scorpions started the better of the two sides and had numerous chances through Bisenty Mendy and Alagie Baba Leigh in the opening half an hour, but they were denied by an inspired Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper on the day. Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau scored a goal in each half from two quick counterattacks to clinch all three points in a very competitive game.

The Baby Scorpions will now turn its focus on their next encounter against Liberia tomorrow Wednesday, 8th October, at 4 pm.